Over 500 rescued from flooded Clearwater apartment complex

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 4:12pm EDT
CLEARWATER, Fla. - More than 500 people who were trapped in flood water at a Clearwater apartment complex were rescued Thursday morning. 

First responders say they began getting phone calls overnight from people trapped by rising waters at The Standard, 2690 Drew St. However, high winds from Hurricane Milton kept them from being able to get to the apartment complex.

Shortly before sunrise, the conditions improved enough for crews to get to the apartment complex. 

Credit: Clearwater Police Department

When they arrived, they found people in chest-deep and neck-deep water. Officials added that some residents were trapped inside their homes.  

Crews used a variety of high-water vehicles to access the residents and bring them to safety. Many were taken to local shelters provided for evacuees from the hurricane.

First responders said they went door-to-door to make sure no victims were trapped. 

Credit: Clearwater Police Department

A couple of evacuees were checked out by fire medics at the scene, but no significant injuries were reported.

Officials say a total of 449 adults and 116 juveniles from 178 different units were rescued on Thursday morning. 

Credit: Clearwater Police Department

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Bay County Sheriff's Office, and Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office also helped with the rescue effort. 

