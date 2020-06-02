Over 600 new Florida coronavirus cases in Tuesday's update; 70 new deaths noted

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 617 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 57,447.

The number of deaths has reached 2,530, an increase of 70 since Monday's update. Locally, Pinellas reported seven new deaths, Sarasota noted three more, Pasco reported two new deaths, while Manatee and Polk each reported one.

Of the 57,447 cases, 56,001 are Florida residents while 1,446 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 2,285

Pinellas: 1,335

Sarasota: 647

Manatee: 1,074

Sumter: 255

Polk: 1,053

Citrus: 122

Hernando: 118

Pasco: 394

Highlands: 132

DeSoto: 197

Hardee: 105

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Tuesday, 10,412 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 1,050,671 people have been tested in the state as of Tuesday -- about 4.9% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida resident cases in orange; Florida resident deaths in gray. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

While the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has trended down. In the last 30 days, the state has averaged just over 700 new cases per day. That’s down to a level that the health care system can handle, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As Florida continues taking steps to ease restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say new cases and more deaths are expected.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

