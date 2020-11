article

An overturned truck and trailer is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near Lakeland.

The scene is at mile marker 28, which is west of the city. The Florida Highway Patrol says a truck and travel trailer overturned there.

At least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say they are closing the highway’s westbound lanes to clear the crash scene.

