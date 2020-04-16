Owner of Pinellas Park card game business arrested for violating 'safer at home' order

article

The owner of a store that specializes in card games -- such as "Magic: The Gathering," "Transformers," and "YuGiOh" -- was arrested by Pinellas County deputies for violating the county's 'safer at home' order.

Galen Wood, the owner of Kitchen Table Games on 66th Street North in Pinellas Park, faces charges of operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business.

Deputies say they were called to the 36-year-old's business five times, between April 3 and April 16, due to complaints and tips that the store was open and social distancing guidelines were not being followed. Wood was issued a warning on each occasion, the sheriff's office said.

Thursday, deputies conducted a non-essential business compliance check at Kitchen Table Games Thursday, April 16 and said they watched employees and customers interact inside the store.

Deputies said they made contact with Wood, who they say refused to close up shop, so they took him into custody.

Wood was booked at the Pinellas County Jail.