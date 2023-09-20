Publix releases its 2023 holiday ice cream flavors

article

The holidays may still be three months away, but Publix is helping ice cream lovers get into the spirit of the season early.

The supermarket has released nine limited-time flavors that are in stores now.

Most flavors are available in quart-size cartons, but three flavors, including peppermint stick, pumpkin pie and Santa’s White Christmas are only available in the half-gallon size.

The 2023 holiday ice cream lineup includes:

Caramel Mountain Tracks - Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.

Deep Dish Apple Pie - Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Eggnog - Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Marshmallow, Candy Cane and Cookie Blast - Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Pecan Turtle Fudge - Butter pecan ice cream with swirls of Mackinac butter pecan fudge, pecan fudge chunks and roasted pecans.

Peppermint Stick - Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Pumpkin Pie - Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces.

Santa’s White Christmas - The classic flavor of Barnie’s® Santa’s White Christmas® coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Snickerdoodle - Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

Publix says it will release another round of special flavors in the spring.