Owner of popular brewery in Bartow killed in car crash, community devastated

The community of Bartow is grieving the loss of two people killed in a crash on Saturday.

One of those victims, Johnnie Levin, 54, owned Front Page Brewing.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Levin and Michael Price, 66, were driving north on U.S. Hwy 98 on Saturday night when their car went off the road and rolled multiple times.

The witness who reported the crash told deputies that the Porsche was approaching from behind without headlights, and then suddenly exited and rolled multiple times along the east shoulder of the road. Deputies say the witness turned around and found the wreckage.

Deputies say the crash happened just south of the intersection at U.S. Hwy 98 and Smith Lane.

"It was a gut punch. I did not hear that. And, how did that happen?" Bartow Mayor Trish Pfeiffer said. "It's tragic. We lost two people."

Levin’s friends and colleagues were shocked to hear the news this weekend.

"It just seemed unreal," Virginia Condello, Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said. "It couldn't happen to somebody like her, you know? You think, ‘This is going to be somebody that's always going to be in my life’"

Levin was known for her involvement in the community. She worked with the Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce, Engage Serves, Engage Chamber Young Professionals and a number of other community outreach organizations.

PREVIOUS: 2 killed after leaving bar in Bartow and taking 'joyride': PCSO

She was best known as the owner of Front Page Brewing, which became a popular spot in the heart of downtown Bartow.

"She provided a gathering place. She provided a destination for Bartow," Condello said. "She helped economic development in Bartow."

Leaders say Front Page Brewing became an asset to the city.

"When you walk in, you feel like you're home," Condello said. "And she always made you feel like you were home."

Pfeiffer says Levin was a champion of the community in Bartow.

"Hopefully, people will remember her fostering these, and pay it forward through what her generosity was, and her efforts were," Pfeiffer said.

Levin’s friends say her absence leaves an empty spot in the entire community.

"We will have a smile on our face when we think of her and a sadness in our heart that she's not here anymore," Pfeiffer said. "But, we have to carry on what she started and what she loved and what she gave to us as a city."

First responders say Levin and Price were thrown from the car and found dead at the scene.

Investigators say excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter