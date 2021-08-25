Owners of Ol Macs Farm couldn’t resist buying cow-print Western Lido

This Great Ride pitch to Mariah came from OI Macs Farm in Plant City, and it's a perfect fit. This vehicle is painted to look like a cow.

"You're looking at a 2001 Western Lido," said co-owner Ralph Williams, "and this example right here, they only made 40 examples of it."

It's safe to say this Great Ride is a rare breed that’s affectionately named: Moo 1.

"We've had her since March," said Karen Williams, Ralph’s wife. "We saw Great Rides and that was the first thing we thought about, ’Oh! Mariah would love this!"

And she wasn't wrong about that.

"We bought it just how you see it. That's what attracted us to it, the cow print. We found it on Facebook," Karen explained. "It's a street-legal vehicle, however, we don't have a windshield. We blew it out on the ride home. Oops."

Moo 1 mostly stays off road these days.

"We ride it around the barn," Karen added, "and we're getting ready to start taking brides to walk down the aisle at Ol Macs Farm."

