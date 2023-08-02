'PACT act' offers health coverage and compensation to veterans exposed to dangerous inhalants

Jose Sanchez-Sanchez will never forget serving in Kuwait, because he still feels the effects.

"Every day I felt so dizzy," said Sanchez-Sanchez. "There was something different in that environment, and I felt it."

After inhaling years of dessert sand, he has applied for a new benefit from the Veteran's Administration.

Veterans are able to apply for health coverage and compensation.

The "PACT Act" signed a year ago by President Biden, allows him and a spouse to get health coverage and compensation, based on how severe the effects of the exposure to dangerous inhalants.

"By far, this is the most sweeping, comprehensive piece of legislation and assistance a veteran that I've seen," said Juliana Boor, the VA Benefits director at the St. Petersburg regional office.

Nationwide, 750,000 veterans have signed up, along with 65,000 in Florida have applied for the benefits.

From Vietnam veterans who inhaled Agent Orange to War on Terror veterans who inhaled fumes from burn pits, to less specific incidents like inhaling sulfur, oil fires, radiation and sand, they're all eligible.

"We owe them a great deal," said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa). "They have served us well, and these are the benefits that they have earned. But it's new, and it's difficult to get the word out to veterans."

Though there is no deadline to sign up, the deadline to apply for benefits is retroactive to when President Biden signed the law is Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The PACT Act provides toxic exposure screenings for anyone on VA health plans, and also ensures survivors get the benefits as well, if their spouse was in a place presumed to have an exposure.

Sanchez-Sanchez is trying to spread the word to younger veterans and loved ones.

"Your family's waiting for you back in the country, and you never know if that's really going to be possible," said Sanchez-Sanchez.

