Volunteers at the Disabled American Veterans office help vets navigate the VA

Three retired veterans are giving back to their band of brothers by helping vets find the services they need.

These veterans stay busy volunteering at the Disabled American Veterans office in Crystal River.

"On any given day, we'll have anywhere from six to 10 veterans in here looking for assistance, we'll deal with a dozen or more phone calls," Joe Carlton, Commander & Service Officer DAV Crystal River, chapter 158 said.

They help disabled vets navigate through the red tape of the VA.

"It's a federal agency," said Carlton. "It's loaded with regs and rules and forms."

"United States Government is responsible for their injuries, and they're responsible to pay them through the VA for their injuries. And I'm here to help them get what they are due," David Makovitch, Service Officer DAV shared.

They're the only DAV in the area.

"There's nothing around here. I think we're the only chapter with service officers between Tallahassee and Tampa on the West Coast," Carlton said.

Money is always tough, so they depend on the community to help raise funds to keep the chapter open. Businesses like the Breakfast Station Restaurant have stepped up. They just helped raise $9,500.

"We wanted to make sure that we could do our part to help out the men and women that fought for our freedom," said Alex Challis, Managing Partner Breakfast Station. "I wouldn't be able to do this today if it wasn't for veterans."

"Coconut" Johnny Beserra, works for the Breakfast Station and enjoys raising money for the community.

"I just love raising money, helping out. People come to me all the time and say, ‘Hey, coconut, I need this, I need that.’ So off I go."

For retired seaman Joe Carlton, it's therapy.

"It makes me feel like in some small manner, I'm still serving my country, even though it's through my veterans, our veterans," Carlton said.

These veterans are on a mission to help their comrades get the services they need. Last year the DAV helped over 400 veterans.

For more information on how to donate, click here.