Paddy Fest St. Pete draws crowds to Williams Park for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

The Brief The fourth annual Paddy Fest St. Pete wrapped up with its "Celtic Grand Finale," featuring live music, food trucks, vendors and roaming bagpipers in Williams Park. Festivalgoers enjoyed traditional St. Patrick’s Day favorites like Guinness, corned beef and cabbage, green beer and Irish entertainment throughout the weekend celebration. Event creator Pete Boland hopes to have this event grow every year, bringing light to his Irish heritage.



The luck of the Irish was on full display in downtown St. Petersburg this weekend as crowds gathered at Williams Park for the fourth annual Paddy Fest St. Pete.

The backstory:

The three-day celebration wrapped up Sunday with what organizers call the "Celtic Grand Finale," featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, giveaways and roaming bagpipers.

Families and festivalgoers packed the park to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Irish food, drinks and entertainment.

What they're saying:

"It’s like a world-class concert experience out here, but also bounce houses, food trucks, vendors and roaming bagpipers," Pete Boland, president and executive producer of Paddy Fest St. Pete, said. "It’s just loads of fun with corned beef and cabbage and Guinness everywhere in between."

The festival was created by Boland, a St. Pete native, as a way to celebrate his Irish heritage while bringing the community together for a holiday celebration.

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"St. Patrick’s Day is just one of those special times," Boland said. "It’s really about people getting together with no pressure. There's no pressure of gifts, or turkey, or costumes, or anything else. It’s just a great thing, and we’re feeling all that green love this weekend."

Big picture view:

Beyond the festivities, the event also supports a local cause. This year’s charity partner: Ocean Aid 360.

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"They do marine habitat restoration, so this event goes to support them," Boland said. "We just wrote them a big novelty check for $10,000 the other night at our charity reception. So, we're just so happy to support their cause and helping keep and preserve our Tampa Bay way of life."

Whether visitors came for the live entertainment, the Irish food and drinks, or the festive atmosphere, organizers say the event continues to grow each year as St. Pete embraces the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

"Guinness, corned meat and cabbage, amazing world-class live music. What else can you ask for on this beautiful St. Patrick's Day weekend?" Boland said.