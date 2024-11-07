Pair of mothers step up to help storm-ravaged community: 'A calling from God'

Everywhere you look in the community of Rubonia, it looks like a war zone in the aftermath of recent hurricanes – but two extraordinary women are working hard to change that.

Driving through the area, the devastation is unmistakable: destroyed homes, debris scattered everywhere and a sense of loss lingers in the air.

"It was bad because of the first one. The first one brought the rain and flooded everybody out," said John Murrell, born and raised in Rubonia. "The next one brought the wind. And as you can see also, everybody's furniture and stuff is on the outside. That's not the way it's supposed to be. It's supposed to be on the inside."

Kelly Hunt and Becky Buky are helping the community of Rubonia in the aftermath of recent hurricanes.

But amid the wreckage, there's a spark of hope. Kelly Hunt and Becky Buky are from Anna Maria Island. Their sons play baseball in the Rubonia community.

After seeing the destruction, they stepped up, dedicating their time and resources to help this working-class community get back on its feet.

"We just wanted to step in and help as much as we can," said Kelly. "We're just two moms, but we're just doing as much as we can."

"I just feel like a calling, honestly," said Becky. "Like, it's like almost like a calling from God. Like we just saw these people and we just. Our hearts opened up. They captured our hearts. We fell in love with the community and with the people."

Becky and Kelly have organized supply drives, collecting everything from food and clothing to cleaning supplies. They brought bedding and toys for Jazmin Maradiaga and her family.

"It's amazing honestly," said Jazmin. "I didn't expect any of it. We have been getting help from organizations from around here, but nothing like this. We are very, very grateful."

Jazmin Maradiaga and her family are among those getting help from a pair of mothers who have stepped up to help the Rubonia community in the aftermath of recent hurricanes.

For residents like Veronica McCrea, they have gone a step further by collecting donations to buy appliances, helping to rebuild their homes and lives.

"We lost everything; refrigerator, stove. If it wasn't for these ladies here, we wouldn't have anything," said Veronica. "Well, I wouldn't have anything."

They say the most pressing needs are contractors, plumbers and electricians so that they can get the rebuilding process started.

"Most of these families out here still do not have help," said Kelly. "They're really, really, really struggling. They're trying to just make ends meet, and they just don't have the support of our community."

The community still has a long way to go, but thanks to the hard work and generosity of people like Becky and Kelly, there's hope.

"We're not giving up on these people," said Becky. "We're not turning our backs on these people. We want to keep doing this. OK."

