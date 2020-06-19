Palm Harbor man accidentally shoots friend while they played video games, deputies say

article

Pinellas County deputies say a deadly shooting occurred between two friends at a Palm Harbor home.

Detectives said 26-year-old Sean Cook visited his friend, 26-year-old Shea Harkins, Thursday evening, and went up to Harkins' bedroom to play video games.

Around 7:48 p.m., Harkins retrieved a Colt M4 rifle that he was customizing before Cook's arrival, detectives said.

According to the sheriff's office, Harkins told them he pointed the rifle at Cook as a joke. They said Harkins told them Cook said, "what, are you going to shoot me?"

That's when detectives said Harkins pulled the trigger, thinking it was an unloaded weapon.

Officials said the rifle had a bullet in the chamber, which struck Cook in the chest. The victim was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he passed away at 8:55 p.m. Thursday.

Harkins was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

