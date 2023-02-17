Palma Sola Elementary to remain open in Bradenton

The Manatee County school board eased the concerns of parents and community members with its decision that Palma Sola Elementary School will remain open, but they will look to the future with a plan to rebuild.

Palma Sola Elementary School has been a part of North West Bradenton for more than 60 years. It’s tucked away in a community, with houses and families surrounding it.

It’s an easy walk for students and families love the school of 450 students, but its capacity is 700.

The school building needs repairs. It would cost more than $31 million to build a new school of the same size, but the district's capital plan only $22 million for improvements.

At least one board member has raised the possibility of closing the school and sending the students to others in the area. After the outpouring from the community, all board members agreed on keeping the school pen.

"Disrupting a school that, according to greatgrades.com, is an above average in test scores and student progress. 8/10. I would sacrifice the support center renovation to support this school because that’s what we are here for. We are here for the students," said board member Cindy Spray

Parents started a petition with more than 4,500 signatures and students at the school started their own.

"I’m very excited that the school seems to be saved and I have a kindergarten incoming next year so his future education at Palma Sola seems to be set and I’m relieved we can sleep at night now knowing that Palma Sola can continue being the community legacy that it is," said Samantha Dominis.

Friday’s meeting was only a workshop and board members could not vote on any future plans, but they said Palma Sola Elementary School is a gem in the community and they want to keep it that way.