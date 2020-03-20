Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment lays off 90% of its employees

article

As employees for Feld Entertainment arrived to work Friday, most were handed severance letters.

Sources tell FOX 13 nearly 90 percent of their staff was laid off. Many were entertainers.

An estimate of 900 to 1,200 employees were let go.

The announcement comes during a time when major events have been canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company wrote on its website that "Feld Entertainment is making adjustments to its tour schedules."

Feld Entertainment oversees shows such as Monster Jam, Disney on Ice and Jurassic World Live. It also operated Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, until two years ago when it decided to end the show for good.

The company is based out of Palmetto, Florida.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

