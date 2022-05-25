Palmetto man hit by train, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a train.

Troopers said the collision occurred Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. They said the engine train was pulled 42 loaded rail cars and it headed south on the CSXT Rail, approaching 25th Street West.

Meanwhile, they said a 32-year-old Palmetto man was walking in a southeasterly direction, approaching Bayshore Road and the CSXT Line Rail. That's when he walked in front of the train.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Troopers did not publicly identify him in a news release.

No other information was immediately provided.