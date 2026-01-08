Expand / Collapse search

Palmetto park bathrooms set on fire, police searching for juvenile suspects

Published  January 8, 2026 4:17pm EST
    • Palmetto police are looking for two juvenile males who are suspected of setting a fire inside the bathrooms at Sutton Park on Jan. 3.
    • Investigators say that the two suspects possibly live near the park.
    • People with information are being asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department.

PALMETTO, Fla. - Palmetto police are looking for two juvenile males who are suspected of setting a fire inside the bathrooms at Sutton Park on Jan. 3.

The fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to the public restrooms.

Investigators say that the two suspects, pictured below, possibly live near the park.

Courtesy: Palmetto Police Department.

People with information are being asked to contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-721-2000 ext. 6118 or at rwilson@palmettopolice.com.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Palmetto Police Department.

