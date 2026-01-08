Palmetto park bathrooms set on fire, police searching for juvenile suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. - Palmetto police are looking for two juvenile males who are suspected of setting a fire inside the bathrooms at Sutton Park on Jan. 3.
The fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to the public restrooms.
Investigators say that the two suspects, pictured below, possibly live near the park.
Courtesy: Palmetto Police Department.
What you can do:
People with information are being asked to contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-721-2000 ext. 6118 or at rwilson@palmettopolice.com.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Palmetto Police Department.