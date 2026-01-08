Fire destroys pole barn in Avon Park, multiple tractors damaged: HCFR
AVON PARK, Fla. - A commercial building and several pieces of heavy equipment were destroyed in Avon Park after a fire broke out on Wednesday evening, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Avon Park fire crews and HCFR arrived at the 1400 block of Oleander Drive around 7:36 p.m. to put out the flames.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.
The fire ended up destroying a pole barn and damaging multiple tractors. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
READ: Sonny’s BBQ fire destroys beloved Bartow restaurant
What's next:
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Highlands County Fire Rescue.