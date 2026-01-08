Fire destroys pole barn in Avon Park, multiple tractors damaged: HCFR

The Brief A fire destroyed a pole barn and damaged multiple tractors in Avon Park, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.



A commercial building and several pieces of heavy equipment were destroyed in Avon Park after a fire broke out on Wednesday evening, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Avon Park fire crews and HCFR arrived at the 1400 block of Oleander Drive around 7:36 p.m. to put out the flames.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.

The fire ended up destroying a pole barn and damaging multiple tractors. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

What's next:

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.