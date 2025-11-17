Expand / Collapse search

Chef Jeff's pan-seared fish with mustard brown butter

By Jeff Philbin
Published  November 17, 2025 4:44pm EST
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Chef Jeff Philbin is in the kitchen with Linda Hurtado and Chris Cato.

TAMPA - Learn to make Chef Jeff's pan-seared fish with mustard brown butter. The dish is finished with capers, chives, parsley, and stone crab mustard sauce.

This Florida-style twist on classic piccata layers buttery seared fish with a tangy mustard sauce, fresh herbs, briny capers and rich brown butter. Elegant enough for the holidays, easy enough for a weeknight.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

  • 2 skinless white fish fillets (grouper, snapper, cod, or halibut)
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 tbsp all-purpose flour (light dredge)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 tbsp store-bought stone crab mustard sauce (Joe’s or similar)
  • 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp capers, drained
  • Optional: lemon wedges for serving

Instructions

  1. Prep the fish:Pat dry. Season with salt and pepper. Dust lightly with flour and shake off excess.
  2. Sear:Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear fish 2–3 minutes per side until golden and cooked through. Remove to a plate.
  3. Make the sauce:Reduce heat to medium. Add butter and cook until browned and nutty, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
  4. Finish the sauce:Stir in mustard sauce, parsley, chives and capers. Thin with a splash of lemon juice if needed.
  5. Serve:Spoon sauce over fish. Garnish with extra herbs or capers. Serve with lemon wedges.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by Chef Jeff Philbin.

Dinner DeeAsRecipesFood and Drink