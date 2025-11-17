Learn to make Chef Jeff's pan-seared fish with mustard brown butter. The dish is finished with capers, chives, parsley, and stone crab mustard sauce.

This Florida-style twist on classic piccata layers buttery seared fish with a tangy mustard sauce, fresh herbs, briny capers and rich brown butter. Elegant enough for the holidays, easy enough for a weeknight.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 skinless white fish fillets (grouper, snapper, cod, or halibut)

Salt and black pepper

1 tbsp all-purpose flour (light dredge)

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp store-bought stone crab mustard sauce (Joe’s or similar)

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped

1 tbsp capers, drained

Optional: lemon wedges for serving

Instructions

Prep the fish:Pat dry. Season with salt and pepper. Dust lightly with flour and shake off excess. Sear:Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear fish 2–3 minutes per side until golden and cooked through. Remove to a plate. Make the sauce:Reduce heat to medium. Add butter and cook until browned and nutty, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Finish the sauce:Stir in mustard sauce, parsley, chives and capers. Thin with a splash of lemon juice if needed. Serve:Spoon sauce over fish. Garnish with extra herbs or capers. Serve with lemon wedges.