PARC president, CEO retires after spending 35 years helping people with disabilities

After 35 years of service, Karen Higgins is retiring from PARC, a non-profit organization that helps people with developmental disabilities.

"I started in the early 80s and the most fascinating time in our industry PARC was one of the first," Higgins shared. "I got involved in my early 20s. A friend said you must come for a tour. I came for a tour and met the children and the directors. I met the CEO at the time and the president."

Higgins never left. She fell in love with the mission to help provide independence for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

"PARC was at the forefront, teaching people to work and paying rent and living on their own," Higgins explained. "So, can you imagine growing up in a large institution and then you're living on your own with a roommate to share expenses, but you're not used to knowing how to spend your money and rent comes due?"

Higgins spent her last nine years at PARC as president and CEO.

"There was nothing so fulfilling or more joyful than watching someone become your friend and seek you out when they need help and to be there for them and to see a progression of a difference," Higgins commented.

Higgins is proud of the many programs that she spearheaded at PARC.

"I was actually able to make a difference," she shared. "I was actually able to do some teaching. And a marvelous feeling comes from we think that we're helping an individual become independent."

Advertisement

MORE GOOD NEWS: Download the free FOX 13 News app for more #WeLiveHere stories like this