Parking lot prayer group praises Pasco County healthcare personnel

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the world, more doctors, nurses and hospital staff have to battle the virus. Photojournalist Barry Wong showed us how a Bay Area group is giving thanks, in more ways than one.

Cars poured into the parking lot of AdventHealth Friday night. Everyone stayed in their cars, but they were together in their mission.

“We're staying in the parking lot, and it's just from 7-7:30. We're just praying for that half-hour with our flashers on so they know we're thinking about them, we care about them, and we appreciate what they're doing," explained Paula O’Neil, of Wesley Chapel.

With healthcare workers now bearing the brunt of the novel coronavirus, many felt compelled to come show their support.

"I hope we can get people united to pray for our hospitals, our hospital staff, the patients and the families, all that have to deal with that on such a front line," O’Neil said. "And, I want them we know that we care. We appreciate what they're doing, and why they're here."

About 20 cars showed up to the prayer session Friday. The group has three of these planned for Pasco County hospitals.

