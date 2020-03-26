Four Tampa General Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Tampa General Hospital confirmed Thursday that four of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the hospital, the employees work in both clinical and non-clinical roles. A statement from TGH said the team members were exposed to COVID-19 either through community spread or travel -- and because the employees are members of the community, they are "no exception."

The employees were sent home to self-isolate for up to 14 days. In order to return to work, each must not display any symptoms and have two negative COVID-19 tests.

The hospital said the Florida Department of Health has been notified, and the hospital are following CDC guidelines for contact tracing of any employee who tests positive for coronavirus.

The confirmed cases at TGH come at a time when more healthcare workers throughout the U.S. test positive for coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

