Four Tampa General Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa General Hospital confirmed Thursday that four of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the hospital, the employees work in both clinical and non-clinical roles. A statement from TGH said the team members were exposed to COVID-19 either through community spread or travel -- and because the employees are members of the community, they are "no exception."
The employees were sent home to self-isolate for up to 14 days. In order to return to work, each must not display any symptoms and have two negative COVID-19 tests.
The hospital said the Florida Department of Health has been notified, and the hospital are following CDC guidelines for contact tracing of any employee who tests positive for coronavirus.
RELATED: Florida coronavirus cases jump 378 to 2,355; death toll rises to 28
The confirmed cases at TGH come at a time when more healthcare workers throughout the U.S. test positive for coronavirus.
If you feel sick:
Advertisement
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website
CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know
AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com
Map of known COVID-19 cases:
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map