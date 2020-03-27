Bay Area healthcare workers become front line of fight against spreading virus

The coronavirus health crisis is forcing everyone to deal with new realities, and it’s changing how healthcare workers on the front lines interact with sick patients and their families.

Dr. Andrew Myers, an internal medicine physician with Tampa General Hospital and assistant professor at USF Health, is one of many healthcare workers directly caring for patients showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“It takes a toll on people just day in, day out, seeing the patients that come back positive or come back negative,” said Myers.

The virus and all of the personal protective equipment they must wear has changed how workers care for them.

“The social distance that bothers patients, it also bothers providers too. You don’t have that same hands-on capability,” said Myers. “I’m going into these rooms fully knowing that these people either could or do have COVID, and so I know there’s an inherent risk in what I’m doing. And it’s one that I willingly take.”

As hospitals work to keep up with cases, Dr. Myers shared a message for patients dealing with the illness.

“I would say to people who have the virus that you are ostracized, and it’s not fair. And hopefully as you get better and we understand this virus better that you’ll be less ostracized,” said Myers. “Just because you’re diagnosed, it’s not a death sentence.”

And if you’re healthy, doctors stressed it’s important to take care of yourself too.

“I just think that people need to take a deep breath and kind of think about how they’re feeling and making sure they’re doing the right things for themselves and for others,” he said.

There are concerns about ventilators and protective equipment as hospitals in other parts of the country deal with shortages. Dr. Myers said TGH has supplies right now, and there’s a constant process to make sure they are stocked up.

