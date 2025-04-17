Parkland survivors at FSU relive trauma after latest campus shooting

The Brief The FSU shooting is hitting close to home for many across Florida. Some survivors of the Parkland shooting are forced to live through their second mass shooting, exposing past trauma. Experts urge people to prioritize emotional well-being right now and to avoid doom-scrolling social media and the news.



A tragic shooting at Florida State University is hitting especially close to home for many across Florida , particularly those with deep ties to the university.

For some, it's not just about current students or future college plans. It's about reliving a past nightmare.

Several students at FSU are survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) in Parkland , where 17 people were killed.

What they're saying:

Now, they’ve found themselves in yet another traumatic event — their second school shooting.

Tony Montalto, who lost his 14-year-old daughter, Gina, in the Parkland tragedy, said the pain never fades.

PICTURED: Gina Montalto.

"Anytime there’s a tragedy at a school, we immediately think of the victims and their families," Montalto said. "They went to work or school, and some of them didn’t come home."

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was also killed at MSD, shared his heartbreak on social media.

"Many of her friends who were lucky enough to survive that shooting went on to attend FSU," Guttenberg wrote. "Incredibly, some of them were just a part of their second school shooting, and some were in the student union today. As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe."

Local perspective:

The incident has sparked anxiety throughout the Tampa Bay area, with so many residents connected to the state school as alumni, parents, or future hopefuls.

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO Clara Reynolds urges parents and students to prioritize emotional well-being in times like this.

"If you have a child right now who’s at FSU or another university, and they’re inconsolable, the most important thing you can do as a parent is be calm," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also recommends small steps to help manage anxiety, including unplugging from constant news coverage and avoiding doom-scrolling social media. Instead, she recommends seeking out something lighthearted to create emotional balance.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Just dial 2-1-1 to speak with someone.

