Parkshore Grill in St. Pete will give you a free roll of toilet paper with your meal

article

During a time when people are working from home, practicing social distancing, and, stockpiling on supplies, like toilet papers, stores are try to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parkshore Grill in downtown St. Petersburg is one of the businesses that are providing to-go orders -- and a free roll of "limited edition Parkshore toilet paper" to help out those who need to eat and those who need to restock their bathroom.

"Can’t find groceries? Order a Family Meal. No toilet paper? We’ve got you covered there too," according to a Facebook post.

With every to-go family meal, there will be a roll of toilet paper on the side. The family meal menu is $17, plus tax. There is a minimum of four orders per family.

The restaurant asks that all orders be placed two hours before your pick-up time. Even better, they ask that you call one day ahead.

Parkshore Grill is located on Beach Drive. The valet zone in front of the restaurant will now be used for order pickups during the weekdays.

For more information, call the restaurant at 727-896-9463, visit its Facebook page, or website.

