Parrish High School evacuated due to threat; students sent home early, officials say

The students and staff at Parrish High School were evacuated from the building Tuesday morning due to a threat.

As a result, the school day ended early and school officials are planning a press conference this afternoon.

Students were initially taken to the football field grandstands.

As of noon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said no threat had been found.

The school initially said students were taken to the Manatee County Fairgrounds for parents and guardians to pick them up, however, the students were ultimately kept at the football fields. Students who drove themselves to school had to be cleared by the sheriff's office in order to leave.

There have been other threats reported to authorities at the school in recent days.

The school district scheduled a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Superintendent Cynthia Saunders and Sheriff Rick Wells are slated to attend.

