Parrish High student arrested for video simulating mass shooting: Manatee officials

A student at Parrish Community High School has been arrested after posting a social media video of a simulated mass shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

High school staff and administration have been shuffling students from classrooms to outdoor fields and facilities after threats forced evacuations on multiple days.

Investigators said the student is the second to be arrested after posting videos on TikTok that depicts a school shooting.

The other student was arrested Wednesday at Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar video, MCSO said.

The most recent video was reported to Manatee County Crime Stoppers. Investigators said it was filmed during a bomb threat evacuation at Parrish High Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The student was identified by a school resource deputy and arrested at their home.

The student is said to have admitted to making the video. They were taken to a juvenile detention facility and charged with making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting – which is a felony.

Investigators said the student arrested Thursday does not seem to be responsible for other recent threats that forced evacuations at Parrish Community High.



Deputies are still investigating and said additional arrests are possible.

