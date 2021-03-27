Pasco County deputies involved in shooting after responding to hostage situation
HUDSON, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in Hudson.
Around 1:20 pm on Saturday afternoon, Pasco deputies responded to a stabbing in progress in the area of Hicks Road and Akers Lane in Hudson.
When deputies arrived on the scene there was an active situation involving a hostage who was injured.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a press conference at 4:15 pm with additional details.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.