Pasco County deputies searching for missing, endangered man

Deputies in Pasco County are asking for the public’s help locating James Rosa, 68, who was last known to be in the Marlinton Lane area of Port Richey between 6-11 p.m. on Friday.

Rosa is 5’8", weighs approximately 110 pounds and has gray hair with a bald spot on the back.

He has brown eyes & was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt & black shoes. Rosa shuffles when he walks and doesn’t have any teeth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

