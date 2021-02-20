Pasco County deputies searching suspect accused of stealing packages from 2 homes in Holiday

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person they say removed two packages from two different homes in Holiday Lake Estates around 3 p.m. on February 2.

The suspect was seen wearing a black Tupac hoodie, black Adidas pants, black and red shoes and also appears to have either a tattoo or a scar near his left eye.

Anyone with information or who can identify this suspect is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case numbers 21005823 and 21005873.

To avoid having packages stolen, Pasco deputies advise citizens to:

- Request a specific delivery date and time when you will be home to receive your package.

- Have packages delivered where they can be received in person, like with a trusted neighbor or an office.

- Request the shipper to hold your packages at its pick-up facility.

- Leave specific directions to leave packages out of sight from the road.

- Consider a video surveillance camera that’s visible.