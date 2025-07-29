Pasco County Fire Rescue adds new emergency vessel to its fleet

The Brief Pasco County Fire Rescue recently got a 37-foot landing craft vessel that can travel at 40 knots, about 47 mph. It has cutting-edge firefighting and medical rescue capabilities as well.



Pasco County Fire Rescue has a new member of its fleet, Fire Marine 1.

"This is a 37-foot landing craft-style boat," Division Chief of Special Operations Lee Hudson of Pasco County Fire Rescue said. "It's powered with twin 300 motors. It has a 100-mile range. "Its sole mission out on the water is going to be EMS, search and rescue, fire suppression and some dewatering," he said.

The vessel cost about $380,000, funded through county resources. It has cutting-edge firefighting and medical rescue capabilities.

Pasco County leaders say it’s not only vital during hurricane season, but also during scallop season, when the water is packed with boaters of all abilities.

"We even have more reason because there's so many boats out there that may need help, and we want to be out there to serve our citizens," Commissioner Jack Mariano of District 5 said. "It's a great feeling knowing that we are serving the people to what we think they want, and to provide this in cooperation with the Coast Guard is phenomenal," he said.

"With boaters out on water, recreational boaters, there's always some type of issue where we may be needed, whether it's a medical emergency or a lost or missing boater," Hudson said.

They ordered the boat about three years ago.

"One thing we do is we identify gaps, and then what people don't see is how long it takes to have these boats planned, built, and delivered. So, it’s finally here. So, we can supply the citizens with the equipment that we need to get them on the water to help them," Hudson said.

"What this boat allows us to do is to put paramedics on the water to get there for that vital golden hour for treatment," Hudson said.

Since they got Fire Marine 1 in April, it has already helped in water rescues and a house fire, supplying lines from the boat.

Before Fire Marine 1, they had to rely on their partners, like the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard. Now, they say the vessel is the only one of its size in the North Tampa Bay Area, and they’re able to help other areas.

Pasco County also has a swift water team and six swift water boats for local and state emergencies.

