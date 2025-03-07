Pasco County firefighter accused of having child porn
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Pasco County firefighter is behind bars after deputies say he had child pornography.
What we know:
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received information last December about someone possessing child pornography.
A subsequent investigation led them to a suspect identified as Tyler John Holton.
On March 6, detectives went to Holton’s Spring Hill home with a search warrant.
READ: Missing Gulfport teen killed, dismembered after meeting man on dating app: Police
Detectives said that Holton, who is employed as a firefighter in Pasco County, denied having knowledge or ownership of the account which contained child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
But, deputies searched Holton’s phone while at the scene and found the suspected account.
Holton was charged with possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
He is being held on no bond.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if Holton is still employed as a firefighter.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter