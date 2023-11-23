New Taylor Swift course to debut at University of Florida in 2024

If you have a "Blank Space" on your schedule next year, you might want to sign up for this Taylor Swift-inspired course!

The University of Florida's Honors Program is offering a new course in the spring, "Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists." The class, taught by Senior Lecturer Melina Jimenez, will spend 13 weeks diving into the "Anti-Hero" singer's discography, especially her songwriting, according to a course description on the university's website.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for Expand

Students will also "draw parallels between Swift’s enchanting lyrics and works by other famous female masterminds such as Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton," the course description continues.

Every week, students will dive into themes including "old flames, infidelity, aging, and double standards" referenced in Swift's music catalog. They'll also annotate lyrics and participate in class discussions about their favorite songs.

MORE SWIFTIE NEWS : Taylor Swift-inspired baby names get huge bump in 2023

The University of Florida is the latest to join the list of schools around the country adding Swift courses to their catalog. Stanford offered a 10-week course analyzing "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," and next spring the university will offer "The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling with Taylor Swift Through the Eras."

Arizona State University, UC Berkeley and the University of Houston will also offer courses on the record-breaking pop star next year.