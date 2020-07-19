Pasco County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K9 team

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office recently introduced its newest K9 team, Deputy Ryan Kiely and K9 Jojo.

The team just completed the Pasco Sheriff's Office K9 Narcotic School #13 and will be assigned to the Land O'Lakes Detention Center.

Deputy Kiely has been employed with the Pasco Sheriff's Office Court Services Bureau since 2015. During his time with the agency, he has worked in housing and has been a member of the Inner Perimeter Security Team for the last three years.

Deputy Kiely is also a field training officer and a member of the detention centers TACT team.

K9 JoJo is a two-year-old Yellow Labrador Retriever from Colombia, South America.

K9 JoJo is now certified in detecting marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.

The funds to purchase K9 JoJo were donated from the Lake Jovita Women Club in Dade City.