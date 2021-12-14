Pasco County Sheriff's Office K9 Strong dies due to 'medical issue'

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its K9s.

Officials said K9 Strong passed away Friday, Dec. 10 due to a "medical issue," but did not specify what that issue was.

Strong was 6 years old, and would have turned 7 on Jan. 14, the sheriff's office said. She was one of the few female K9s at the agency.

Since Dec. 2016, she served as an "energetic and dedicated" narcotics detection K9 for their Highway Interdiction Team.

The sheriff's office said she enjoyed spending time at home with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. Her partner, K9 Deputy Frisco, described Strong as a sweetheart who loved her job.

"PSO, and especially her partner, will miss K9 Strong dearly and we’re grateful for her dedicated service to the citizens of Pasco County," the agency wrote. "Rest well, K9 Strong. You’ll be profoundly missed."