Pasco County teen starts ‘Giving Garden’ to combat hunger 

With one million food-insecure people throughout the Tampa Bay area, some high school students are taking on the challenge to eliminate hunger.



It all started when Geoffrey Brown, a senior at Sunlake High School, heard from his peers that their greatest concern outside of school was what they were going to eat when they got home.

Brown decided to take the initiative to start a 'share table' in the lunchroom where students with extra food could leave it behind and if someone needed it, they could grab something from the table in a judgment-free zone.

Eventually, Brown and others were able to start a community garden where students plant, harvest and donate produce to those in the community who need it. So far, they have donated more than 100 meals from their garden to Second Serving at Keystone Community Church in Pasco County.

Brown says he hopes to expand this concept to additional high schools in Pasco County and surrounding areas.

