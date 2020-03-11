Pasco deputies arrest construction worker for sexual battery on a child

article

Pasco deputies arrested Justin White, 27, after they said he admitted to performing sexual acts on a 10-year-old child.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, White told deputies he knew the child was only ten years old and he also admitted to having photographs of the sexual encounters on his phone.

Deputies said White told them he only performed certain sexual acts on the child because “he did not want to take her innocence.”

White has been charged with nine counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and 10 counts of possession of sexual materials.

