Pasco deputies searching for Land O'Lakes teen

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for Jayda Alicea, a missing/runaway 14-year-old, who was last seen around midnight on Sunday in the Scunthrope Ln. area of Land O’Lakes.

Alicea is 5’2" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has curly brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Deputies ask that tips not be posted on social media.

