Pasco deputies searching for man accused of firing shots during funeral procession

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a motorcyclist they say fired six shots during a funeral procession on State Road 52 Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, a funeral procession was traveling north on Moon Lake Road when an enduro-style motorcycle began passing vehicles in the precession and cutting vehicles off. Words were exchanged, and the motorcycle was not allowed to pass multiple vehicles due to being blocked by the procession.

Deputies say the procession proceeded east on State Road 52 and turned North on Kent Grove Drive while the motorcyclist followed.

While the procession continued north, deputies say the motorcyclist continued east on State Road 52 at a slow speed, brandished a pistol, pointed it at two victims of the precession, and then pointed the pistol straight up before firing at least six shots. The motorcyclist then fled the scene at a high speed heading east on State Road 52 toward Interstate 75.

The motorcyclist was described as a thin white male, wearing all black, including a black helmet, with long light hair sticking out the helmet's back.

The motorcycle has a basket or container on the back and had a California tag attached. The tag number is unknown but was believed by witnesses to contain a "77" within the tag number.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

