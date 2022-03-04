Expand / Collapse search

Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old girl

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 12-year-old Gemma Martin, who was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the Anhinga Trl. area of New Port Richey wearing a soccer uniform.

Gemma is five feet tall, weighs 87 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.