Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 22-year-old woman

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LUTZ, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Bhrielle Vasquez-Sponsler, a missing/endangered 22-year-old.

She is 5'04", weighs approx. 95 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. 

Vasquez-Sponsler was last seen on Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the Sweetbroom Cir. area of Lutz, driving a 2018 beige Hyundai Elantra with FL tag NQAV21. 

Anyone with information on Vasquez-Sponsler's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's non-emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. 