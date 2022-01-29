Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 22-year-old woman

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Bhrielle Vasquez-Sponsler, a missing/endangered 22-year-old.

She is 5'04", weighs approx. 95 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Vasquez-Sponsler was last seen on Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the Sweetbroom Cir. area of Lutz, driving a 2018 beige Hyundai Elantra with FL tag NQAV21.

Anyone with information on Vasquez-Sponsler's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's non-emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.