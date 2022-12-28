Pasco deputy returns fire after vehicle theft suspect shoots at law enforcement, officials say

article

Pasco County investigators are looking into what led up to a deputy-involved shooting that injured a suspect.

Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were in the middle of a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road when they encounter a suspect.

They said he was in possession of a stolen vehicle. According to deputies, the man ran away, turned, and fired a handgun at the deputies who were pursuing him.

Investigators said one deputy returned fire and a bullet struck the suspect. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured.

Deputies said the suspect is in custody. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is protocol.

No other information was immediately provided, including the suspect's identity.