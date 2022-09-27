Pasco residents make final preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:40 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 4:45 PM EDT until WED 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Pasco residents make final preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian

Pasco County
Pasco preparing for Ian's impacts

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco County residents spent Tuesday boarding up homes and businesses ahead of Hurricane Ian. Some packed their cars and hit the road while others are still waiting to decide whether to evacuate. 

Pasco resident Sandra Johnson has seen her fair share of hurricanes, but preparing for Ian has been a whole new experience. She said her boats up as high as possible and secured them. 

"This is our first hurricane living on the water, so it's a little more nerve wracking," Johnson said.

She's spent the last few days putting hurricane wraps on all of her doors and windows concerned about wind damage. Just down the street, flooding is top of mind for neighbor Tom Stetler. 

MORE: County by county: Hurricane Ian emergency information

"It's looking really pretty daunting. Flood surge levels 5, 8, 10 feet," Stetler said.

Stetler rented a U-Haul truck and loaded up all the furniture inside his home. He plans to take it a few miles inland and park it at his wife's work just to be safe and have peace of mind that his stuff will be okay. 

"It's a range of emotions. There's a little bit of excitement. You don't want the bad thing to happen, but you also prepare, so there's a little bit of excitement," Stetler said. "Certainly nervous. You're fearful. Concerned about your neighbors. Concerned about your belongings, your possessions, your household."

RELATED: Hurricane Ian evacuees take shelter in Polk County

Stetler who also lives on the water took extra steps to make sure his sailboat is ready for whatever Hurricane Ian has in store. Other residents like Roger Jones, who lives in a mobile home park with his wife and their two dogs, made the call to evacuate earlier today.

Like many leaving, Jones has his car packed full of supplies ready to last them several days as they wait it out at a friends house in Spring Hill. Meanwhile, others like Stetler are still waiting to make the call.

"Tomorrow we are going to play it by ear. She has to work. I have a flexible schedule," Stetler said. "Tomorrow afternoon we have family inland in Trinity, so we might make a move over there."

Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A late Tuesday. 