Hurricane Ian evacuees take shelter in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. -  The population of Polk County is growing because of Hurricane Ian.

Polk Emergency Operations Director Paul Womble says evacuees from Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and surrounding counties booked hotel rooms as early as last weekend.

On Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian got closer to the Tampa Bay area, Gini Roberts and her dog Harry were checking in at the Hilton Garden Inn at Lakeland Lindner International Airport.

Roberts lives south of Gandy Blvd. in Tampa, an area very close to the water.

"I hope my house is there when I get back, I hope my house isn’t flooded," she told FOX 13.

On Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian got closer to the Tampa Bay area, Gini Roberts and her dog Harry checked in at the Hilton Garden Inn.

On Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian got closer to the Tampa Bay area, Gini Roberts and her dog Harry checked in at the Hilton Garden Inn. 

Even though Polk County is inland, it may have its own problems when Ian arrives.

"One, the high winds," explained Paul Womble, Polk County emergency operations director. "Two, is the increasing tornado threat, and three is the potential for flash flooding."

Polk County began opening shelters at 7 a.m. for people with special needs, families, and with pets.

Polk County began opening shelters at 7a.m. for people with special needs, families, and those with pets.

People who live in mobile homes are especially at risk and are encouraged to go to a shelter like the one at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland.

Even though Victor Gonzalez lives in a house, he had second thoughts about staying during the storm.

"I think it’s pretty strong but we’ll see," he said. "It is not good to take chances."