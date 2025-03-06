Pasco schools revise homework grading policy for Fall 2025

The Brief Beginning in the fall of 2025, Pasco County teachers will have the option to grade homework. This reverses a policy established in 2022 stating that homework should not be graded. Superintendent John Legg agreed to wait until the fall to implement the new policy to avoid disrupting the current school year.



Pasco County Schools Superintendent John Legg outlined the district's updated approach to homework grading, which will take effect in the fall of 2025.

The new policy reverses the district's previous stance, established in 2022, that homework should not be graded. Instead, educators will now have the option to grade homework at their discretion.

The shift follows recommendations made by a committee of teachers formed to evaluate and propose updates to the district’s homework practices. After researching and deliberating on the issue, the group presented a set of guidelines, including the option for teachers to assign grades for homework.

The group emphasized the need for a thoughtful implementation process, recommending that the policy be rolled out at the beginning of the next school year to avoid disruption in the current semester.

At Tuesday’s Pasco County School Board meeting, Legg agreed with their recommendation to implement the new policy in the fall rather than rushing it into the final weeks of the current school year.

"Many of our teachers, they will start, if they haven't already started on next year's syllabi, working on adjustments so they can incorporate this into their grading system," Legg told board members. "They can incorporate it into their assignments. They can start making those plans."

The changes also require adjustments to the district’s student conduct policies, particularly regarding overdue work. As a result, school leaders will spend the summer reviewing and updating those guidelines to ensure a smooth transition.

While the new policy allows teachers to grade homework if they choose, it will be optional. The goal is to give educators more flexibility in how they assess student progress while maintaining a focus on fairness and effective learning.

The revised homework grading policy will be officially implemented in the fall, with ongoing discussions and preparations to ensure its successful integration into the district’s academic practices. The next school board meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom in Building 3 at 7205 Land O' Lakes Blvd.

