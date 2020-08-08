Pasco Sheriff: Homeowner shoots, kills armed man trying to break into Land O’Lakes home 

A homeowner shot and killed an armed suspect trying to break into their house Saturday afternoon, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened in the Sunset Lakes subdivision in Land O’Lakes.

According to PCSO, this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. Deputies said there were no additional injuries.



This is a developing story. FOX 13's Jordan Bowen is headed to the scene and more details will be provided as they become available.

