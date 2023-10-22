Pasco Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

article

Pasco Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating missing 14-year-old Elvira Llabjani.

Llabjani was last seen on Oct. 21 around 6 p.m. in the Ranchside Terr. area of New Port Richey, according to authorities.

Police have described Llabjani as 5'3", around 100 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.