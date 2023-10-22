Expand / Collapse search

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:20PM
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

Photo Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office 

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating missing 14-year-old Elvira Llabjani.

Llabjani was last seen on Oct. 21 around 6 p.m. in the Ranchside Terr. area of New Port Richey, according to authorities.

Police have described Llabjani as 5'3", around 100 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. 