Pasco Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating Christian Weston, a missing 17-year-old.

Police say Weston was last seen on Friday morning at around 6:45 a.m. in the Sunshine Blvd. area of New Port Richey.

Weston is described as 6'2", around 300 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.