Pasco teen severely burned after mishap involving chemicals, fire officials say

A 13-year-old was hospitalized with severe chemical burns after an incident in Pasco County, according to the county’s fire rescue.

The incident occurred Thursday night at a Hudson home in the 12000 block of Cedar Ridge Drive. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the teen was playing with some sort of chemical in their room. Then, the substance suddenly caught fire – burning the teen from head-to-toe.

The teen was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The teen’s condition was not immediately available. Officials did not say what type of chemical the teen had or how they obtained it.

