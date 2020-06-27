Pasco woman reported missing shot, killed by deputy

article

Pasco County deputies located Bonnie Figueroa-Ortiz, 40, who was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies were responding to another call for service, unrelated to Figueroa-Ortiz's missing persons case, when they encountered her.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the woman shot at the deputy after fleeing during an investigation in Port Richey. The deputy returned fire, striking her once, according to PCSO.

Figueroa-Ortiz was treated by emergency personnel and was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.