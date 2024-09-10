Delta planes collide on taxiways at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

In Brief Two Delta Air Lines planes collided while taxiing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 10:07 a.m. Tuesday. An Airbus A350, flight DL295 to Tokyo, clipped the tail of a regional jet, DL5526 to Louisiana, causing damage to both planes. No injuries have been reported; passengers are being transported back to the terminal for rebooking on alternate flights. Delta Air Lines is working with the NTSB and other authorities to investigate the incident.



A collision has been reported between two Delta Air Lines planes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

FOX 5 Atlanta has received messages and photographs from people who claim to have been passengers on the aircraft involved.

A meteorologist with WFTS, an ABC affiliate in Tampa Bay, Florida, says he was a passenger with a crew from the TV station on one of the planes headed from Atlanta to Louisiana. According to the meteorologist, the back of his plane was clipped by another plane as they were taxiing out to the runway.

According to Delta Air Lines, the wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900, DL5526 to LaFayette, Louisiana, on an adjacent taxiway, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350.

Delta says there were no reported injuries and they worked with the passengers on each flight to provide accomodation on alternate aircraft scheduled to depart Tuesday afternoon. Delta also said that it apologizes to its customers.

There were 221 customers on DL295 and 56 customers on DL5526.

Delta says it is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities while Delta TechOps teams prepare to "safely move" both aircraft to maintenance hangars.

NTSB has confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they are aware of the incident and are gathering additional information.

The ground collision happened at approximately 10:07 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source Delta Air Lines and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport released statements to FOX 5.



